Kite Realty Group Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.1% Upside

Kite Realty Group Trust with ticker code (KRG) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 11.5 with the average target price sitting at 13.81. With the stocks previous close at 11.79 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 17.1%. The 50 day MA is 11.63 and the 200 day MA is 10.79. The company has a market cap of $960m. Visit the company website at: http://www.kiterealty.com

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn