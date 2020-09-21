Kite Realty Group Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.9% Upside

Kite Realty Group Trust found using ticker (KRG) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 17 and 11.5 with a mean TP of 13.69. Now with the previous closing price of 12.35 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.9%. The 50 day MA is 11.43 while the 200 day moving average is 10.71. The company has a market cap of $1,030m. Visit the company website at: http://www.kiterealty.com

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn