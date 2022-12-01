Kite Realty Group Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.8% Upside

Kite Realty Group Trust with ticker code (KRG) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 19 calculating the mean target price we have 24.7. With the stocks previous close at 22.49 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 19.43 and the 200 moving average now moves to 20.25. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,063m. Find out more information at: https://www.kiterealty.com

The potential market cap would be $5,560m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.