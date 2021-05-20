Kite Realty Group Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.5% Upside

Kite Realty Group Trust found using ticker (KRG) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 16 calculating the mean target price we have 21.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.28 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 20.3 and the 200 day MA is 17.43. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,701m. Visit the company website at: http://www.kiterealty.com

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.