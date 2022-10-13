Kite Realty Group Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.0% Upside

Kite Realty Group Trust found using ticker (KRG) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 21 with the average target price sitting at 24.9. Now with the previous closing price of 17.54 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 42.0%. The 50 day MA is 19.31 and the 200 moving average now moves to 20.43. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,904m. Find out more information at: https://www.kiterealty.com

The potential market cap would be $5,542m based on the market concensus.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.