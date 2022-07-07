Kite Realty Group Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.9% Upside

Kite Realty Group Trust with ticker code (KRG) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 29 and 20 calculating the mean target price we have 25.1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.69 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 41.9%. The day 50 moving average is 19.97 and the 200 day MA is 21.2. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,877m. Find out more information at: https://www.kiterealty.com

The potential market cap would be $5,501m based on the market concensus.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.