Kite Realty Group Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.2% Upside

Kite Realty Group Trust found using ticker (KRG) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 19 with the average target price sitting at 24.7. With the stocks previous close at 18.41 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 34.2%. The 50 day MA is 19.11 and the 200 day MA is 20.33. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,940m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.kiterealty.com

The potential market cap would be $5,286m based on the market concensus.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.