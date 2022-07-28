Kite Realty Group Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.5% Upside

Kite Realty Group Trust found using ticker (KRG) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 18 calculating the average target price we see 24.3. With the stocks previous close at 18.77 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 29.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.89 and the 200 day moving average is 20.97. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,234m. Visit the company website at: https://www.kiterealty.com

The potential market cap would be $5,481m based on the market concensus.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.