Kite Realty Group Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.4% Upside

Kite Realty Group Trust found using ticker (KRG) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 22 calculating the average target price we see 25.1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.01 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 25.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 21.37 and the 200 day moving average is 20.15. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,474m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.kiterealty.com

The potential market cap would be $5,613m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.