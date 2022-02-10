Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Kite Realty Group Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Kite Realty Group Trust found using ticker (KRG) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 23 calculating the average target price we see 25.73. Now with the previous closing price of 20.89 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 23.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 21.14 and the 200 day moving average is 21.04. The market cap for the company is $4,783m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.kiterealty.com

The potential market cap would be $5,891m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

You might also enjoy reading  Kite Realty Group Trust - Consensus Indicates Potential 23.9% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.