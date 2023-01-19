Kite Realty Group Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.4% Upside

Kite Realty Group Trust with ticker code (KRG) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 27 and 22 with the average target price sitting at 25.1. With the stocks previous close at 21.02 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 19.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 21.47 and the 200 day MA is 20.12. The company has a market cap of $4,572m. Find out more information at: https://www.kiterealty.com

The potential market cap would be $5,460m based on the market concensus.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.