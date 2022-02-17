Kite Realty Group Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.8% Upside

Kite Realty Group Trust with ticker code (KRG) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 23 and has a mean target at 25.73. Now with the previous closing price of 21.66 this indicates there is a potential upside of 18.8%. The day 50 moving average is 21.28 while the 200 day moving average is 21.06. The market cap for the company is $4,910m. Company Website: https://www.kiterealty.com

The potential market cap would be $5,833m based on the market concensus.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.