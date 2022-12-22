Kite Realty Group Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.5% Upside

Kite Realty Group Trust found using ticker (KRG) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 19 and has a mean target at 25. With the stocks previous close at 21.1 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 20.7 and the 200 day MA is 20.23. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,621m. Company Website: https://www.kiterealty.com

The potential market cap would be $5,475m based on the market concensus.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.