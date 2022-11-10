Kite Realty Group Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.2% Upside

Kite Realty Group Trust with ticker code (KRG) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 19 with a mean TP of 24.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.81 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.68 and the 200 day moving average is 20.18. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,561m. Visit the company website at: https://www.kiterealty.com

The potential market cap would be $5,392m based on the market concensus.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.