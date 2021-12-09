Kite Realty Group Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.4% Upside

Kite Realty Group Trust with ticker code (KRG) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 29 and 21 with the average target price sitting at 24.82. Now with the previous closing price of 21.5 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.4%. The 50 day MA is 21.44 and the 200 day moving average is 20.75. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,781m. Find out more information at: https://www.kiterealty.com

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.