Kite Realty Group Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Kite Realty Group Trust found using ticker (KRG) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 21 calculating the average target price we see 24.59. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.57 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 14.0%. The 50 day MA is 21.36 and the 200 moving average now moves to 20.92. The company has a market cap of $4,740m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.kiterealty.com

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

