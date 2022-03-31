Kite Realty Group Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.6% Upside

Kite Realty Group Trust found using ticker (KRG) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 24 calculating the average target price we see 26.36. With the stocks previous close at 23.21 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.6%. The day 50 moving average is 21.68 and the 200 day MA is 21.19. The company has a market cap of $5,092m. Find out more information at: https://www.kiterealty.com

The potential market cap would be $5,783m based on the market concensus.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.