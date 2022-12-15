Kite Realty Group Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.4% Upside

Kite Realty Group Trust with ticker code (KRG) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 27 and 19 with the average target price sitting at 25. Now with the previous closing price of 22.04 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 20.35 while the 200 day moving average is 20.26. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,914m. Find out more information at: https://www.kiterealty.com

The potential market cap would be $5,574m based on the market concensus.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.