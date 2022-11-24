Kite Realty Group Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.8% Upside

Kite Realty Group Trust found using ticker (KRG) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 27 and 19 with a mean TP of 24.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 22.3 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 19.16 and the 200 moving average now moves to 20.23. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,892m. Company Website: https://www.kiterealty.com

The potential market cap would be $5,418m based on the market concensus.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.