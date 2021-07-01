Kite Realty Group Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.8% Upside

Kite Realty Group Trust with ticker code (KRG) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 16 calculating the average target price we see 22.35. Now with the previous closing price of 21.95 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.8%. The 50 day MA is 21.56 while the 200 day moving average is 19.12. The company has a market cap of $1,860m. Visit the company website at: http://www.kiterealty.com

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.