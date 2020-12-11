Kite Realty Group Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential .1% Upside

Kite Realty Group Trust found using ticker (KRG) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18.5 and 11.5 with the average target price sitting at 15.06. Now with the previous closing price of 15.05 this now indicates there is a potential upside of .1%. The day 50 moving average is 13.15 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.76. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,277m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.kiterealty.com

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.