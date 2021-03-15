Kite Realty Group Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.1% Downside

Kite Realty Group Trust with ticker code (KRG) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 13 calculating the mean target price we have 19.15. With the stocks previous close at 20.61 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -7.1%. The day 50 moving average is 18.37 and the 200 day moving average is 14.5. The company has a market cap of $1,762m. Company Website: http://www.kiterealty.com

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.