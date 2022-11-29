Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Kistos PLC 33.1% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Kistos PLC with ticker (LON:KIST) now has a potential upside of 33.1% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 650 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Kistos PLC share price of 435 GBX at opening today (29/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 33.1%. Trading has ranged between 318 (52 week low) and 665 (52 week high) with an average of 287,799 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £364,600,456.

Kistos plc is a United Kingdom-based trading company engaged in producing low carbon intensity gas. The Company is also engaged in the acquisition and management of companies or businesses in the energy sector. The Company operates a range of exploration and production licenses in the Netherlands with primary focus on the producing asset, Q10-A, located in production licenses Q07/Q10a. The Q10-A gas field lies approximately 20 kilometers (km) offshore the Netherlands, straddling the Q07/Q10a production licenses. The Company’s Q11-B discovery is located in the license block Q11, c. approximately 13 kilometers offshore. The Company also holds operated interests in the Q10b block, which harbours the Q10-B discovery, as well as a high ranking prospect, such as Q10-Gamma. The Company’s exploration licenses include Q10b, Q11, Q08, M10a and M11. The Company’s production licenses include Q07, Q10a, Akkrum -11, Donkerbroek-Main and Donkerbroek-West.



