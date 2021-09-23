Kirby Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.0% Upside

Kirby Corporation found using ticker (KEX) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 75 and 54 with a mean TP of 64.87. Now with the previous closing price of 49.53 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 31.0%. The day 50 moving average is 54.19 and the 200 day MA is 61.06. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,013m. Visit the company website at: http://kirbycorp.com

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. It also transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barges; and operates offshore dry-bulk barge and tugboat units that are engaged in the offshore transportation of dry-bulk cargoes in the United States coastal trade. As of December 31, 2020, this segment owned and operated 1,066 inland tank barges with 24.1 million barrels of capacity, 248 inland towboats, 44 coastal tank barges with 4.2 million barrels of capacity, 44 coastal tugboats, 4 offshore dry-bulk cargo barges, 4 offshore tugboats, and 1 docking tugboat. The company’s Distribution and Services segment sells replacement parts; provides service mechanics to overhaul and repair engines, transmissions, reduction gears, and related oilfield services equipment; rebuilds component parts or diesel engines, transmissions and reduction gears, and related equipment used in oilfield services, marine, power generation, on-highway, and other industrial applications; rents generators, industrial compressors, railcar movers, and high capacity lift trucks; and manufactures and remanufactures oilfield service equipment, including pressure pumping units. It serves oilfield service, on-highway transportation, marine transportation, commercial fishing, construction, and power generation companies, as well as oil and gas operators and producers, and the United States government. The company was formerly known as Kirby Exploration Company and changed its name to Kirby Corporation in 1990. Kirby Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.