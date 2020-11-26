Kinross Gold Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 84.1% Upside

Kinross Gold Corporation found using ticker (KGC) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 12.85. With the stocks previous close at 6.98 this indicates there is a potential upside of 84.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.29 while the 200 day moving average is 8.06. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,924m. Find out more information at: http://www.kinross.com

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. As of December 31, 2019, its proven and probable mineral reserves included approximately 24.3 million ounces of gold, as well as 55.7 million ounces of silver. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.