Kinross Gold Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.0% Upside

Kinross Gold Corporation with ticker code (KGC) have now 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6.62 and 3.5 calculating the mean target price we have 5.2. With the stocks previous close at 3.49 this would imply there is a potential upside of 49.0%. The 50 day MA is 4.26 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.89. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,257m. Visit the company website at: https://www.kinross.com

The potential market cap would be $6,343m based on the market concensus.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. Kinross Gold Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.