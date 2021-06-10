Kinross Gold Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.2% Upside

Kinross Gold Corporation found using ticker (KGC) now have 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14.49 and 6.5 calculating the mean target price we have 11. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.79 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 41.2%. The day 50 moving average is 7.72 and the 200 day MA is 7.25. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,835m. Visit the company website at: http://www.kinross.com

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. As of December 31, 2019, its proven and probable mineral reserves included approximately 30.0 million ounces of gold and 59.2 million ounces of silver. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.