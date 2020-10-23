Kinross Gold Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.9% Upside

Kinross Gold Corporation with ticker code (KGC) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14.25 and 7 calculating the average target price we see 11.93. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.98 this indicates there is a potential upside of 32.9%. The 50 day MA is 8.99 while the 200 day moving average is 7.79. The company has a market capitalisation of $11,504m. Find out more information at: http://www.kinross.com

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. As of December 31, 2019, its proven and probable mineral reserves included approximately 24.3 million ounces of gold, as well as 55.7 million ounces of silver. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

