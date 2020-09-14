Kinross Gold Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.4% Upside

Kinross Gold Corporation found using ticker (KGC) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13.5 and 7 calculating the mean target price we have 10.55. With the stocks previous close at 8.91 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.93 and the 200 day MA is 6.91. The market capitalisation for the company is $11,118m. Find out more information at: http://www.kinross.com

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. As of December 31, 2019, its proven and probable mineral reserves included approximately 24.3 million ounces of gold, as well as 55.7 million ounces of silver. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn