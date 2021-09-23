Kinross Gold Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 78.9% Upside

Kinross Gold Corporation with ticker code (KGC) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13.79 and 5.5 calculating the mean target price we have 9.82. Now with the previous closing price of 5.49 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 78.9%. The 50 day MA is 5.91 and the 200 day MA is 6.78. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,878m. Visit the company website at: http://www.kinross.com

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. As of December 31, 2019, its proven and probable mineral reserves included approximately 30.0 million ounces of gold and 59.2 million ounces of silver. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.