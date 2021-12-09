Kinross Gold Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 64.1% Upside

Kinross Gold Corporation found using ticker (KGC) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13.7 and 5.5 calculating the average target price we see 9.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.94 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 64.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.1 and the 200 day moving average is 6.57. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,383m. Find out more information at: https://www.kinross.com

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. As of December 31, 2019, its proven and probable mineral reserves included approximately 30.0 million ounces of gold and 59.2 million ounces of silver. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.