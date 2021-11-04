Kinross Gold Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 63.3% Upside

Kinross Gold Corporation with ticker code (KGC) now have 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13.7 and 5.5 calculating the average target price we see 9.75. Now with the previous closing price of 5.97 this indicates there is a potential upside of 63.3%. The day 50 moving average is 5.78 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.53. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,609m. Company Website: http://www.kinross.com

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. As of December 31, 2019, its proven and probable mineral reserves included approximately 30.0 million ounces of gold and 59.2 million ounces of silver. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.