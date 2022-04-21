Kinross Gold Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 61.2% Upside

Kinross Gold Corporation found using ticker (KGC) have now 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13.7 and 5.5 calculating the average target price we see 9.75. Now with the previous closing price of 6.05 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 61.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.71 while the 200 day moving average is 5.85. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,780m. Company Website: https://www.kinross.com

The potential market cap would be $12,539m based on the market concensus.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. Kinross Gold Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.