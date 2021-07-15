Kinross Gold Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 57.8% Upside

Kinross Gold Corporation with ticker code (KGC) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14.03 and 5.5 calculating the mean target price we have 9.91. Now with the previous closing price of 6.28 this indicates there is a potential upside of 57.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.06 while the 200 day moving average is 7.15. The company has a market cap of $8,047m. Company Website: http://www.kinross.com

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. As of December 31, 2019, its proven and probable mineral reserves included approximately 30.0 million ounces of gold and 59.2 million ounces of silver. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.