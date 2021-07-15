Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Kinross Gold Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 57.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Kinross Gold Corporation with ticker code (KGC) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14.03 and 5.5 calculating the mean target price we have 9.91. Now with the previous closing price of 6.28 this indicates there is a potential upside of 57.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.06 while the 200 day moving average is 7.15. The company has a market cap of $8,047m. Company Website: http://www.kinross.com

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. As of December 31, 2019, its proven and probable mineral reserves included approximately 30.0 million ounces of gold and 59.2 million ounces of silver. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.