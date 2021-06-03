Kinross Gold Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.7% Upside

Kinross Gold Corporation with ticker code (KGC) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14.44 and 6.5 with the average target price sitting at 10.99. With the stocks previous close at 8.1 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 35.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.65 while the 200 day moving average is 7.24. The market capitalisation for the company is $10,318m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.kinross.com

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. As of December 31, 2019, its proven and probable mineral reserves included approximately 30.0 million ounces of gold and 59.2 million ounces of silver. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.