Kinross Gold Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.4% Upside

Kinross Gold Corporation found using ticker (KGC) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 6.5 calculating the average target price we see 11.05. With the stocks previous close at 8.22 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 34.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.41 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.25. The company has a market capitalisation of $10,096m. Visit the company website at: http://www.kinross.com

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. As of December 31, 2019, its proven and probable mineral reserves included approximately 30.0 million ounces of gold and 59.2 million ounces of silver. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.