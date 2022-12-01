Kinross Gold Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.3% Upside

Kinross Gold Corporation with ticker code (KGC) have now 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6.67 and 3.7 calculating the average target price we see 5.28. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.99 this would imply there is a potential upside of 32.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.77 and the 200 day moving average is 4.28. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,354m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.kinross.com

The potential market cap would be $7,085m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. Kinross Gold Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.