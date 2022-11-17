Kinross Gold Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.8% Upside

Kinross Gold Corporation with ticker code (KGC) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7.51 and 3.5 calculating the mean target price we have 5.33. Now with the previous closing price of 4.17 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 27.8%. The 50 day MA is 3.65 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.36. The market cap for the company is $5,312m. Find out more information at: https://www.kinross.com

The potential market cap would be $6,789m based on the market concensus.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. Kinross Gold Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.