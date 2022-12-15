Kinross Gold Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.5% Upside

Kinross Gold Corporation with ticker code (KGC) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6.6 and 3.67 calculating the mean target price we have 5.1. With the stocks previous close at 4.34 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.22. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,489m. Visit the company website at: https://www.kinross.com

The potential market cap would be $6,450m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. Kinross Gold Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.