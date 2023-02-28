Kinovo PLC 19.3% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Kinovo PLC with ticker (LON:KINO) now has a potential upside of 19.3% according to Canaccord Genuity.







Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 52 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Kinovo PLC share price of 42 GBX at opening today (28/02/2023) indicates a potential upside of 19.3%. Trading has ranged between 9 (52 week low) and 43 (52 week high) with an average of 53,656 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £26,077,348.



Kinovo plc is a United Kingdom-based company. The Company provides specialist property services focused on safety and regulatory compliance, home and community regeneration, and living through the installation of greener energy alternatives. The Company’s segments include Mechanical services, Building services and Electrical services. The Mechanical services segment offers services, including boiler servicing and meter connections to installing central heating solutions. The Building services segment offers services, including refurbishment, replacements of kitchens and bathrooms, window installs and painting and decorating. The Electrical services segment offers servicing, maintenance, emergency callouts and rewires. The Company’s subsidiaries include Purdy Contracts Limited (Purdy), Spokemead Maintenance Limited (Spokemead), and R. Dunham (UK) Limited (R. Dunham).







