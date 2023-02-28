Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Kinovo PLC 19.3% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Broker Ratings

Kinovo PLC with ticker (LON:KINO) now has a potential upside of 19.3% according to Canaccord Genuity.



Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 52 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Kinovo PLC share price of 42 GBX at opening today (28/02/2023) indicates a potential upside of 19.3%. Trading has ranged between 9 (52 week low) and 43 (52 week high) with an average of 53,656 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £26,077,348.

Kinovo plc is a United Kingdom-based company. The Company provides specialist property services focused on safety and regulatory compliance, home and community regeneration, and living through the installation of greener energy alternatives. The Company’s segments include Mechanical services, Building services and Electrical services. The Mechanical services segment offers services, including boiler servicing and meter connections to installing central heating solutions. The Building services segment offers services, including refurbishment, replacements of kitchens and bathrooms, window installs and painting and decorating. The Electrical services segment offers servicing, maintenance, emergency callouts and rewires. The Company’s subsidiaries include Purdy Contracts Limited (Purdy), Spokemead Maintenance Limited (Spokemead), and R. Dunham (UK) Limited (R. Dunham).



Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    New forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/zm4G4
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit
    Telegram
    WhatsApp
    Pocket

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.