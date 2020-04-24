Kingstone Companies, Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 72.1% Upside

Kingstone Companies, Inc with ticker code (KINS) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 7 with the average target price sitting at 9. Now with the previous closing price of 5.23 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 72.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.48 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.23. The company has a market cap of $56m. Visit the company website at: http://www.kingstonecompanies.com

Kingstone Companies, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. It also provides commercial liability policies, such as business owner’s policies comprising primarily of small business retail, service, and office risks; artisan’s liability policies for small independent contractors; multi-peril policies for larger and specialized risks, and business owner’s risks; and commercial umbrella policies. In addition, the company offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It sells its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group and changed its name to Kingstone Companies in July 2009. Kingstone Companies was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

