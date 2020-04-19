Kingstone Companies, Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 71.1% Upside

Kingstone Companies, Inc with ticker code (KINS) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 7 with a mean TP of 9. With the stocks previous close at 5.26 this would imply there is a potential upside of 71.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.58 while the 200 day moving average is 7.29. The market capitalisation for the company is $57m. Company Website: http://www.kingstonecompanies.com

Kingstone Companies, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. It also provides commercial liability policies, such as business owner’s policies comprising primarily of small business retail, service, and office risks; artisan’s liability policies for small independent contractors; multi-peril policies for larger and specialized risks, and business owner’s risks; and commercial umbrella policies. In addition, the company offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It sells its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group and changed its name to Kingstone Companies in July 2009. Kingstone Companies was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

