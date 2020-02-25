Kingspan Group plc 9121% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Kingspan Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:KGP) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. Kingspan Group plc are listed in the Industrials sector within International Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 5800 EUR on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 9,121.0% from today’s opening price of 62.9 EUR. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 6.15 points and increased 13.44 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 65.3 EUR while the year low share price is currently 38.32 EUR.

Kingspan Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 57.18 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 49.16. There are currently 181,001,003 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 82,803. Market capitalisation for LON:KGP is £10,934,566,760 GBP.

