Kingfisher plc 2.7% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Kingfisher plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:KGF) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ today by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Kingfisher plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 150 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 2.7% from today’s opening price of 146.05 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 38.95 points and decreased 73.95 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 268.2 GBX while the 52 week low is 101 GBX.

Kingfisher plc has a 50 day moving average of 192.81 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 207.69. There are currently 2,110,127,306 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 16,648,383. Market capitalisation for LON:KGF is £2,906,700,364 GBP.

