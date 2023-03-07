Kingfisher plc 13.1% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

Kingfisher plc with ticker (LON:KGF) now has a potential upside of 13.1% according to Jefferies.







Jefferies set a target price of 330 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Kingfisher plc share price of 287 GBX at opening today (07/03/2023) indicates a potential upside of 13.1%. Trading has ranged between 199 (52 week low) and 298 (52 week high) with an average of 5,464,133 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £5,541,986,790.



Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company. The Company operates approximately 1,530 stores and operates in eight countries across Europe under retail banners including Screwfix, B&Q, Castorama, Brico Depot, TradePoint, and Koctas. It offers home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in its stores and via its e-commerce channels. The Company operates through five segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, Other, and Other International. The UK & Ireland segment consists of B&Q in the United Kingdom & Ireland and Screwfix in the United Kingdom & Ireland. France segment consists of Castorama France and Brico Depot France. Other International segment consists of Poland, Iberia, Romania, Other, and Turkey (Koctas JV). Screwfix is a multi-channel supplier of trade tools, plumbing, electrical, bathrooms, and kitchens. Castorama stores offer products for homes and gardens. Brico Depot offers do-it-yourself (DIY) and renovation products.







