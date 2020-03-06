Kingfisher plc 13.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Kingfisher plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:KGF) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Kingfisher plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 198 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 13.1% from today’s opening price of 175 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 32.8 points and decreased 37.1 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 268.2 GBX while the 52 week low is 168.85 GBX.

Kingfisher plc has a 50 day moving average of 213.29 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 212.36. There are currently 2,110,127,306 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 8,948,390. Market capitalisation for LON:KGF is £3,574,555,527 GBP.

