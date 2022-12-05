Kingfisher plc -18.5% potential downside indicated by JP Morgan

Kingfisher plc with ticker (LON:KGF) now has a potential downside of -18.5% according to JP Morgan.







JP Morgan set a target price of 210 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Kingfisher plc share price of 249 GBX at opening today (05/12/2022) indicates a potential downside of -18.5%. Trading has ranged between 199 (52 week low) and 360 (52 week high) with an average of 6,394,941 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £4,849,641,713.



Kingfisher plc is a home improvement company, which supplies home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels, located in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The Company’s segments include United Kingdom (UK) & Ireland, France, Poland and Other International. It operates approximately 1,474 stores in eight countries across Europe. The Company operates under retail banners, including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Depot, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koctas. B&Q is a home improvement and garden center retailer in the United Kingdom. Screwfix is a multi-channel supplier of trade tools, plumbing, electrical, bathrooms and kitchens. Castorama stores offer products for home and garden. Brico Depot offers do it yourself (DIY) and renovation products. Koctas is a home improvement retailer in Turkey. It offers a range of product categories (consisting of private labels and branded products), from decoration to building materials to garden and outdoor.







