KINGFISHER ORD 15 5/7P – Consensus Indicates Potential -25.7% Downside

KINGFISHER ORD 15 5/7P found using the EPIC (LON:KGF) have now 13 analysts covering the company. The range between the high target price and low target price is between £3.90 and £1.8 with the average target price sitting at £2.69. Given that the previous closing share price was at £3.62 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -25.7%. The 50 day MA is £3.58 and the 200 day MA is £3.22. The company has a market cap of £8b. Find out more information at: http://www.kingfisher.com

Kingfisher , together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands. The company provides its products through various channels, such as online and others. Kingfisher was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

