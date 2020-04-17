Kindred Biosciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 228.5% Upside

Kindred Biosciences with ticker code (KIN) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 9 and has a mean target at 13.93. Now with the previous closing price of 4.24 this indicates there is a potential upside of 228.5%. The 50 day MA is 5.92 and the 200 day MA is 7.8. The company has a market capitalisation of $172m. Find out more information at: http://www.kindredbio.com

Kindred Biosciences, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. It is also developing Zimeta IV and Zimeta Oral for the control of fever in horses. In addition, the company develops KIND-016, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs; KIND-014 to treat gastric ulcers in horses; epoCat, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the management of anemia in cats; KIND-011, a monoclonal antibody that targets sick or septic foals; and KIND-509, an antibody for canine inflammatory bowel disease. Further, it is developing KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs associated with equine metabolic syndrome and anti-tumor necrosis factor in septic foals; KIND-502, an IgE antibody that targets the canine counterpart of the human target for allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; and various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis, as well as interleukin antibodies and canine checkpoint inhibitors. Kindred Biosciences was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

