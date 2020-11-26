Kindred Biosciences – Consensus Indicates Potential 192.5% Upside

Kindred Biosciences found using ticker (KIN) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 9 calculating the average target price we see 11.64. With the stocks previous close at 3.98 this would imply there is a potential upside of 192.5%. The day 50 moving average is 4.02 while the 200 day moving average is 4.25. The company has a market capitalisation of $158m. Find out more information at: http://www.kindredbio.com

Kindred Biosciences, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.